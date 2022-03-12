Watch Video: Fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri area, 7 dead

New Delhi: As many as seven people lost their lives after massive fire broke out in shanties of Gokulpuri area on Friday night. The fire was brought under control and bodies were recovered from the scene.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident.

"At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokalpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the fire department that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 am," said Additional DCP, North East Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More details are awaited.

Advertisement

ALSO READ See Pics: Fire breaks out in parking space of the Kengeri police station in Karnataka

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:33 AM IST