Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

See Pics: Fire breaks out in parking space of the Kengeri police station in Karnataka

Several vehicles, which were involved in rioting, theft & robbery cases were damaged in the incident.
A fire broke out in the parking space of the Kengeri police station earlier today in Karnataka, reported ANI

The fire incident took place at around 1:30 pm today. Several vehicles, which were involved in rioting, theft & robbery cases were damaged in the incident. The fire was doused later, said DCP of West Bengaluru.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:29 PM IST