T A Pai Management Institute to start BBA Honors program at Bengaluru

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) will be offering a Bachelor of Business Administration Honors (BBA Honors) program from the academic year 2022-23 onwards. The program is being offered at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) 's Bengaluru campus, it said in a press statement.

The program is of four-year duration, with an exit option at the end of three years with a BBA degree. It will be a premier offering with 120 seats in the first year. A valid score from IPMAT (conducted by IIM Indore), JEE, or SAT exams is necessary for applying to the program.

The focus of the TAPMI BBA Honors program is going to be on a strong and multidisciplinary academic foundation coupled with holistic development. Mentorship by the TAPMI alumni, customized career planning by a dedicated team, experiential learning through the case method, simulations, multiple internships, live projects, and strong placement support will be some of the program's highlights. Every student will go through an International Immersion Program currently planned in Dubai. A key aspect is the collaboration with Srishti Manipal Institute of Arts, Design and Technology to develop creativity among the students.

Prof Madhu Veeraraghavan, Executive Director (Management Studies) at MAHE, said that the BBA Honors program at TAPMI Bengaluru will fill a void for a high-quality undergraduate management program. With the help of the industry, the institute will prepare every student for a unique career path, breaking the normal perception that BBA degrees are just precursors to a postgraduate degree. He also said that the program will provide an outstanding learning experience with state-of-the-art Finance, Operations, and Creativity laboratories. Specializations will be offered in Finance, Operations, HR, Marketing, IT, Analytics, Strategy and Entrepreneurship.

Although the primary focus is to provide an accelerated industry career, there are multiple trajectories available for interested students in the form of entrepreneurship, research, and advanced studies. TAPMI is in discussion with partner foreign universities to facilitate direct admission for the BBA students into the Master's Program abroad. Further, a full-fledged Entrepreneurship module will be offered to interested students in partnership with Manipal Incubation Center (MILES). Students interested in pursuing a PhD abroad will be encouraged to take up the Research Track in the Honors year and work on a research project with a foreign faculty to strengthen their application.

The admissions for the program are open on the TAPMI website.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:44 PM IST