Maharashtra: Files Go Missing From Korloi Gram Panchayat, Revdanda Police File Complaint

File

Revdanda police registered a lost property complaint regarding files that went missing from Korloi Gram Panchayat from 2011 to 2017. A Gram Sevak (village-level officer) attached to Korloi Gram Panchayat registered a complaint on June 12.

Missing Files Details

As per the complainant, Chetan Magar, files of Gram Sabha Programme from October 22, 2012, to October 10, 2017, and the monthly general body meeting of Korloi Gram Panchayat from August 13, 2002, to November 25, 2007, and from February 1, 2011, to November 25, 2017, were missing from the office of the Gram Panchayat.

Based on the complaint from Magar, the Revdanda police registered a lost property complaint and started an investigation.

Previous Arrest in Cheating Case

Earlier, in April 2023, the sarpanch of Korlai Gram Panchayat, Prashant Janu Misal, was arrested in a cheating case registered in connection with 19 bungalows. Sangita Bhangre, the Block Development Officer of Murud, had registered a complaint at Revdanda police station on February 23, 2023, against six persons, including Misal.

The accused allegedly carried out a wrong assessment of the property and used fake documents while dealing with the 19 bungalows' land. The 19-bungalow spread over 23,500 square feet was allegedly owned by Rashmi Thackeray, wife of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The same was also alleged by a senior BJP leader from time to time.

Wrong Assessment and Collection of Property Tax

As per the complaint, over the period, at least three Gram Sewaks (village-level officers) carried out the wrong assessment of properties, especially in the case of the 19-bungalow land. They collected property tax without visiting the property and conducting the correct assessment.

In the complaint, as per the Gram Panchayat record, while in 2014, a concrete structure was existing, it was not in 2021. Fake documents were allegedly used to show that there was no structure existing on that land.

Read Also Maharashtra: Government Programme Coaching Brings Tribal Students Close to their IIT Dream