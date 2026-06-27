Maharashtra Files 625 PCPNDT Cases Since 2001, Secures 127 Convictions Against Illegal Sex Determination

Maharashtra has filed 625 cases under the PCPNDT Act since 2001 to curb illegal sex determination and female foeticide | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 26: Maharashtra has filed 625 court cases against individuals and institutions for violating the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act (PCPNDT Act) between January 1, 2001, and February 28, 2025, reflecting the state's sustained efforts to curb illegal sex determination and female foeticide.

According to official data, 462 of these cases have been disposed of. The courts have convicted 127 accused, while 332 were acquitted. In three cases, the complaints were withdrawn. The remaining 163 cases are pending before various courts across the state.

Majority Cases Linked To Records

The largest share of prosecutions, 451 cases, pertained to incomplete or improper maintenance of mandatory records, a key compliance requirement under the PCPNDT Act. Of these, 86 cases resulted in convictions, 262 ended in acquittals, 100 remain pending, and three cases were withdrawn.

Authorities also registered 57 cases against ultrasound clinics and diagnostic centres operating without mandatory registration. These resulted in 20 convictions, 17 acquittals, while 20 cases are still pending.

In cases involving illegal advertisements related to sex determination, 36 cases were filed, leading to two convictions, 13 acquittals and 21 pending cases. The state also launched 46 decoy (sting) operations to catch offenders, which resulted in 12 convictions, 26 acquittals and eight pending cases.

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Enforcement Continues Across State

Additionally, 35 cases were registered under other provisions of the PCPNDT Act. Of these, seven resulted in convictions, 14 ended in acquittals and 14 remain pending.

The figures highlight Maharashtra's continued enforcement of the PCPNDT Act over more than two decades. While authorities have secured convictions in several cases, the data also reflects the challenges in prosecuting offences under the law, with a substantial number of cases still awaiting adjudication or ending in acquittal.

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