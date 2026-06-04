Maharashtra FDA's Week-Long Crackdown Leads To Seizure Of Gutkha, Pan Masala Worth ₹1.58 Crore; 102 Arrested Across State

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized banned pan masala, gutkha and adulterated food products worth more than Rs 1.58 crore and arrested 102 accused during a week-long statewide enforcement drive conducted between May 25 and May 31.

The special crackdown was launched on the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as part of the department's "Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra" initiative aimed at curbing the sale and distribution of prohibited food products and ensuring food safety standards across the state.

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According to the FDA, authorities carried out inspections and enforcement action against food business operators, manufacturers and traders found violating food safety regulations. During the seven-day operation, officials took action against a total of 203 establishments across Maharashtra.

As many as 86 establishments were sealed for various violations, while contraband stock worth Rs 1,58,28,677 was seized during the drive. Additionally, food and drug inspectors confiscated material worth Rs 34,05,048 during raids conducted at various locations.

The operation primarily targeted banned gutkha and pan masala products, adulterated food items, unhygienic food manufacturing units and businesses operating in violation of food safety norms. The drive was undertaken to strengthen enforcement of food safety laws and protect public health by preventing the circulation of harmful and substandard food products in the market.

A total of 102 individuals were arrested in connection with the seizures and violations detected during the campaign. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and other applicable laws.

Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe directed field officers to continue stringent action against those involved in the manufacture, storage, transportation and sale of banned food products. The FDA has also warned food business operators that strict action will be taken against establishments found violating food safety regulations.

The department said the special campaign forms part of its broader efforts to ensure safer food and drug standards in Maharashtra and to crack down on illegal networks dealing in prohibited gutkha, pan masala and adulterated food products.

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