'Maharashtra FDA To Introduce Digital Evidence System For Food Adulteration Raids In 8-9 Months': Commissioner Tukaram Munde |

From recording raids and inspections to documenting the collection of food and drug samples, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is turning to digital evidence to strengthen its cases against those involved in food adulteration and the sale of substandard medicines.

The 2005-batch IAS officer and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde has adopted an aggressive approach since taking charge as FDA Commissioner, leading a statewide crackdown with over 900 raids in the first few months of him occupying the office.

However, now the bigger task before the FDA officials would be to ensure that every raid is backed by proper documentation, scientific evidence, laboratory reports and legally sound procedures so that those found violating food safety norms do not escape punishment due to gaps in investigation or prosecution.

Tukaram Munde Plans Digital Evidence System Within Eight To Nine Months

Munde, speaking candidly to The Free Press Journal on Thursday, said, "We are working on introducing digital evidence. A blueprint is being prepared, and we expect to implement the system over the next eight to nine months."

With adoption of digital evidence, it would help investigators create a reliable record of what happened at the time of an inspection or raid. In fact, photographs, video recordings, location details, time stamps and digitally documented seizure procedures can establish when and where an action took place and how evidence was collected. This can help prevent disputes over the authenticity of evidence, reduce the possibility of tampering and make it easier for prosecutors to present their cases in court.

FDA Seeks To Strengthen Cases Against Food Adulteration And Substandard Medicines

The collection of digital evidence has improved the conviction are for the police department which is using technology to digitally record evidence under the new criminal laws. Under the new criminal law framework electronic and digital records are accepted as evidence. In fact, under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) audio-video recording of certain search and seizure procedures too are allwoed. Besides, this, in the e-Sakshya platform investigating officers are allowed to digitally capture and preserve evidence collected during investigations.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been pointing to a significant improvement in conviction rates following the adoption of technology-driven investigations. “The new system has potential to increase Maharashtra's conviction rate to 90 per cent. Recognition of digital and electronic evidence will help prevent accused persons from escaping conviction and ensure faster justice for victims,” Fadnavis stated earlier.

Taking cue from this, the FDA now plans to adopt a similar evidence-based approach in cases involving adulterated food, unsafe products and medicines that fail quality standards. During inspections, officers will be able to digitally document the premises, products, stock, sampling procedures and seizure of material. Such records, along with laboratory test reports and other supporting documents, can help establish a stronger chain of evidence.

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