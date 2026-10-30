Maharashtra FDA To Decide Further Action Over Vimal Elaichi Ad After Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Respond

The FDA has received responses from all three actors named in notices over the Vimal Elaichi advertisement, with personal hearings completed for two of them | File Photo

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is likely to take the matter forward after three Bollywood actors responded to notices issued over a Vimal Elaichi advertisement, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Tuesday.

Actors Respond To Notices

The notices were issued to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff. Mundhe said responses had been received from all three, while two of them had sought personal hearings before the department. The hearings were completed on September 28. The commissioner, however, did not disclose which two actors appeared for the hearings.

“Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing was finished yesterday, and we are proceeding further,” Mundhe said.

FDA To Decide Further Action

The FDA had issued notices to the actors on August 11, seeking their responses over the advertisement, which the regulator had alleged amounted to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in Maharashtra.

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With responses received from all three actors and hearings completed for two of them, the FDA will now decide its further course of action. No final decision or penalty against the actors has been announced so far.

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