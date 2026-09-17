Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences Of 7 Mumbai Food Establishments, Including Nair Hospital Canteen

FDA inspection at Olympia Coffee House in Colaba found multiple food safety and hygiene violations, leading to suspension of its licence | File Photo

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of seven food establishments in Mumbai following inspections on September 16 that found violations of food safety and hygiene standards.

The action includes the canteen at Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central, along with establishments in Colaba, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Worli and Malad.

Nair Hospital Canteen Licence Suspended

The Nair Hospital canteen in Mumbai Central was inspected by the FDA on September 16, during which serious violations of food safety and hygiene standards were found. Considering the health and safety of patients and citizens, the canteen’s licence was suspended forthwith, and further legal action is underway.

Serious Lapses At Colaba Eatery

The strict action followed a consumer complaint against Olympia Coffee House in Colaba under the Safe Food Safe Maharashtra campaign. During the inspection, FDA officials found several serious lapses, including a urinal in the food storage area, unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, food being handled directly on the floor, use of unclean water, cockroach and fly infestation and meat blood residue inside a refrigerator.

The inspection also found improper segregation of raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, damaged wooden chopping boards and absence of appropriate protective clothing among food handlers. Of the 35 food handlers, 34 had not undergone the required food safety training. Mandatory water testing reports and essential sanitation records were also not available.

Food Licence Suspended With Immediate Effect

The FDA suspended Olympia Coffee House's food licence with immediate effect and directed the establishment to stop the purchase, preparation, storage, sale and distribution of food during the suspension period. Further action will be considered after rectification of the deficiencies and satisfactory re-inspection.

Other Establishments Face Action

The other Mumbai establishments whose licences were suspended are Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd, Chembur; Vishwas Sweets and Snacks, Ghatkopar West; A-1 General & Dry Fruits, Ghatkopar West; Milan Punjab, Worli; and Sadguru Sweets, Malad East. The FDA said inspections found violations of food safety and hygiene requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act and relevant regulations.

The licence of P4B Technologies Service Pvt Ltd, Kharghar, Raigad, was also suspended after deficiencies were detected during inspection.

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FDA Warns Of Strict Action

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department would continue strict legal action against establishments compromising consumer health, including those involved in selling or storing expired or adulterated food items.

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