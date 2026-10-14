Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences Of 17 Food Establishments Including Domino's Outlets And Instakart Over Hygiene Violations |

Mumbai: Instakart Services Pvt. Ltd. in Lower Parel and three Domino’s Pizza outlets operated by Jubilant FoodWorks in Parel, Marol and Borivali West are among 17 food establishments in the Mumbai division whose licences or registrations have been suspended by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over food safety and hygiene violations.

Popular Restaurants Face FDA Action

The action also covers Carnival by Trèsind in Santacruz West, Hundo Pizza in Khar West, The Penang Table in Bandra West, Aashirwad Super Store in Kandivali West, Amina Hotel in Govandi and Thanksgiving Patisserie and Confectionery in Sewri.

According to the FDA, inspections and re-inspections revealed several deficiencies, including pest infestation, improper food storage, unhygienic premises and missing mandatory records. Some establishments had also failed to rectify deficiencies despite earlier improvement notices.

Cockroaches And Rat-Gnawed Food Found

Inspectors found cockroach and insect infestation at some premises, while food packets were found gnawed by rats. Other violations included the use of spoiled food items and burnt or overused cooking oil, storage of raw and cooked food together, and keeping vegetarian and non-vegetarian food together.

The FDA also flagged unclean refrigerators without temperature indicators or proper date records, dirty or damaged flooring, stagnant water and open dustbins in food-handling areas. Some workers were found without aprons, headgear and other protective equipment.

Several establishments were also found lacking mandatory documents, including purchase bills, pest control reports, food-handler training certificates and laboratory test reports for food items and drinking water. Some premises had failed to display their FSSAI licences prominently.

Other establishments facing action include Sweet Knife Resto in Malad West, Jay Kalyan Canteen in Juhu, Rajasthan Restaurant in Khar West, Darjeeling Lepcha Momos in Andheri West, Sahil Hotel in Versova, Trupti Farsan and Sweets in Andheri West, and Hotel Theresa in Dharavi. The list also includes Passion Restaurant (Carnival by Trèsind) in Santacruz West and Moorjani Hospitality (Hundo Pizza) in Khar West. The registration of Hotel Theresa has been suspended.

Separately, under its festive season enforcement drive, the FDA imposed a total compounding penalty of Rs 1.30 lakh on four establishments following inspections in Kandivali East and West. The establishments are Banarasi Hindu Hotel, Kavita Caterers, Atharva University Canteen and Zaika King Shawarma.

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