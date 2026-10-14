Ghansoli's 17-Year-Old Yash Mulik Breaks National U-18 Hurdles Record, Selected To Represent India In Brazil |

Navi Mumbai: Seventeen-year-old Yash Sambhaji Mulik from Ghansoli has scripted a remarkable achievement in athletics by shattering the Under-18 national record in the 110-metre hurdles and earning selection to represent India at the ISF Gymnasiade 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from December 3 to 8.

Yash Clocks Record 13.40 Seconds

Mulik clocked an impressive 13.40 seconds at the Youth Nationals 2026, bettering the previous national record of 13.47 seconds held by Kiran K. He also broke Kiran K.'s meet record of 13.52 seconds, registering a new personal best and underlining his growing stature in Indian junior athletics.

The young athlete's achievement is the culmination of years of training, having started practising sports at the age of 10 under coach Srinivas Gupta at the Father Agnel gymkhana at Vashi. Initially trained in several sports, Yash was encouraged to specialise in hurdles after Gupta recognised his potential in the discipline. The coach's guidance has played an important role in shaping his athletics journey.

Balancing Studies And Athletics Training

Yash is a Class 12 student at a school in Ghansoli and attends training sessions at the Father Agnel gymkhana in the evenings. His dedication to balancing academics and athletics has now earned him a place in India's Under-18 contingent for the international school sports championship.

Athletics also runs in the family. Yash's 19-year-old elder brother, who is currently in Delhi, is a national-level winner in shot put, making sporting achievements a shared source of pride for the Mulik family.

The School Games Federation of India announced Yash's selection following the Under-18 athletics trials held at Atal Stadium, Cujira, Bambolim, North Goa, in October. He has been selected for the boys' 110-metre hurdles event, with the federation naming athletes from various states for the competition.

The ISF Gymnasiade, to be held from December 3 to 8, will provide Yash an opportunity to compete against young athletes from different countries and showcase his record-breaking form on the international stage.

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