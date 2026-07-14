Maharashtra FDA Suspends Food Licences Of 3 Prominent Mumbai Hotels Over Serious Hygiene Violations

The Maharashtra FDA suspended the food licences of three South Mumbai eateries after inspections found serious hygiene violations | File Photo

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of three well-known eateries in South Mumbai after inspections revealed serious hygiene and food safety violations that posed a potential risk to public health.

The action was taken against Shalimar Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and Noor Mohammadi Hotel in Bhendi Bazaar, and Rehmania Restaurant in Umarkhadi under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, following a series of inspections conducted by the Greater Mumbai Division.

Serious Hygiene Lapses Found

Shalimar Hospitality's licence was suspended on Tuesday after officials found that 25 major deficiencies identified during an inspection in April remained unrectified despite the issuance of an improvement notice.

A follow-up inspection on July 13 revealed wet and slippery kitchen floors, absence of records for raw material procurement, lack of potable water testing reports, missing records on cooking oil quality, improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open windows without insect-proof screens.

Noor Mohammadi Hotel's licence was suspended immediately after inspectors found thick layers of grease on kitchen floors, open windows allowing flies, insects and even crows to enter the food preparation area, peeling paint and grease-coated walls and ceilings, unhygienic storage of raw materials, absence of supplier records, use of old and unhygienic utensils, lack of drinking water quality test records, and inadequate pest control measures.

Rehmania Restaurant also faced immediate suspension after officials detected inadequate storage of food, chemicals and packaging materials, insect-proofing deficiencies, rusted and substandard equipment, peeling paint and plaster in food preparation areas, absence of mandatory food testing records, and failure to conduct drinking water quality tests.

FDA Warns Food Businesses

The FDA said the action was initiated under Part II of Schedule IV of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, which prescribes hygiene and sanitary requirements for food business operators.

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The FDA reiterated that it will continue taking stringent action against food business operators found violating food safety standards or compromising consumer health, adding that compliance with hygiene and sanitation norms is non-negotiable for all licensed establishments.

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