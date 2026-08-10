Maharashtra FDA Suspends Blinkit Commerce Food Licence Over Cockroach Infestation, Hygiene Lapses In Malad |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of Blinkit Commerce Private Limited in Malad (West) after an inspection found severe hygiene lapses, a major cockroach infestation and multiple food safety violations.

Expired Products, Poor Storage Conditions Found

Food Safety Officers inspected the establishment on August 7 and found food items stored on rusted racks and directly on the floor, inadequate cleaning of the cold storage area, expired and tampered packaged food products, and non-compliance with FIFO (First In, First Out) and FEFO (First Expired, First Out) stock rotation practices.

The inspection also found inadequate pest and rodent control, poor waste management, lack of proper cleaning and maintenance, and absence of medical examination and health records of food-handling workers. Required personal hygiene and protective equipment were also reportedly not available.

Major Cockroach Infestation Detected

According to FDA officials, a heavy cockroach infestation was observed in the vegetable and fruit storage area, raising the risk of food contamination. Expired and damaged or tampered packages were also found in the cold room.

Following the inspection, the FDA suspended Blinkit Commerce’s food licence, No. 11524010000119, under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and relevant licensing regulations. The licence has been suspended from July 27, 2026, until further orders.

The establishment has been prohibited from selling or distributing food or conducting any food business during the suspension period. The FDA warned that strict legal action would follow if the unit is found operating during the suspension.

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