Maharashtra FDA Seizes Food Stock Worth ₹54.36 Lakh In Statewide Crackdown On Food Safety Violations | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended 18 food business licences and stopped operations at four establishments during a statewide crackdown on suspected adulterated and substandard food products. The department also seized food stock worth Rs 37.49 lakh and prohibited food articles valued at Rs 16.86 lakh.

The special enforcement drive was conducted across seven divisions on November 3, targeting manufacturers, stockists and sellers of sweets, milk products, farsan, spices, edible oil and dry fruits ahead of and during the festive season.

Licence Suspensions Across Maharashtra

Of the 18 suspended licences, five establishments were from Mumbai, while Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar accounted for six and five suspensions, respectively. Two licences were suspended in Amravati.

The FDA also stopped business operations at four establishments, including three in Pune and one in Amravati. During inspections of 36 food establishments, officials seized approximately 14,340 kg of food products and 204 litres of kokum, collectively valued at Rs 37.49 lakh.

Sweets And Food Products Seized

The seized stock included sweets such as motichoor laddus, boondi and sweet halwa, milk products, loose khoa, ghee, farsan, chakli, shankarpali, poha chivda, garlic chivda, spices, almonds, cashew nuts, flour and refined edible oils.

Prohibited Tobacco Products Also Seized

In a separate action against prohibited food products, the FDA seized gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco and similar articles worth Rs 16.86 lakh from two locations. The state government has prohibited their manufacture, storage, transportation and sale in Maharashtra since July 20, 2026. Two FIRs were registered in connection with the seizure, and three persons were arrested.

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FDA Warns Against Food Adulteration

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department was keeping a close watch on food manufacturers and sellers during the festive season, particularly sweet-making units. He warned that establishments found selling unsafe, adulterated or substandard food would face strict legal action, with no compromise on public health.

The FDA has also urged citizens to purchase food only from licensed sellers and check labels, batch numbers, packing dates and best-before details. Consumers can report suspicious or poor-quality food products through the toll-free helpline 1800-222-365 or the department's grievance portal.

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