Maharashtra FDA Seizes Banned Gutkha, Pan Masala Worth ₹1.13 Crore After 6-Hour Chase From Samruddhi Expressway To Pune; Probe Underway

FDA officials intercepted a truck at Chakan-Talegaon Chowk after tracking it for nearly six hours and seized prohibited tobacco products | File Photo

Mumbai, September 19, 2026: A six-hour dramatic chase from the Samruddhi Expressway to Pune ended with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intercepting a truck at Chakan-Talegaon Chowk and seizing prohibited gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 1.13 crore on Friday.

Route Change Triggers Chase

Acting on confidential information at around 2 pm on September 18, FDA teams began tracking a Tata truck allegedly transporting prohibited gutkha from Madhya Pradesh. The truck was reportedly travelling via the Samruddhi Expressway towards Bhiwandi, Thane, but suddenly changed its route and headed towards Pune via Sangamner.

Alerted to the route change, FDA teams were deployed at possible interception points. The Thane Division team moved towards Murbad, while the Pune Division team was positioned at Rajgurunagar.

At the Rajgurunagar Toll Plaza, Food Safety Officer Laxmikant Savale attempted to stop the truck by positioning his vehicle across its path. The driver allegedly did not stop and continued driving, prompting Savale to follow the vehicle.

Truck Intercepted At Chakan

The chase continued for nearly six hours before the truck was finally intercepted at Chakan-Talegaon Chowk around 8 pm, with assistance from local police.

During inspection, officials found several brands of prohibited pan masala and flavoured tobacco, along with the vehicle allegedly used for transportation.

The seized products included Rajnigandha Flavoured Pan Masala worth Rs 29.95 lakh, Tansen Flavoured Pan Masala worth Rs 24.94 lakh, R.M.D. Pan Masala worth Rs 26.40 lakh, Tulsi Royal Jafrani Zarda worth Rs 9.60 lakh and T.O. Premium Zarda worth Rs 2.64 lakh. The total seizure, including the vehicle, was valued at Rs 1,13,54,600.

Five Persons Named In Complaint

The legal proceedings continued late into the night as officials completed seizure documents and other formalities. At 10 am on September 19, the Pune Food Safety Officer lodged a complaint at Chakan Police Station against five persons under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The accused include Nafis Mehboob Khan, 40, the driver; Nilesh Rathi and Arun Patil, identified as owners/suppliers; J.M.D. Enterprises, the vehicle owner; and Sanjay Mata, the transporter.

The FDA has asked police to examine the accused persons' previous records, the supply chain and financial links.

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FDA Steps Up Enforcement

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said strict action would continue against those involved in the sale, storage and transportation of prohibited food products.

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