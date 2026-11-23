Maharashtra FDA Seizes 8,880 Tramadol Capsules Worth ₹88,800 Hidden Inside Air Cooler At Kanhan Residence, 1 Arrested Under NDPS Act | Representational Image

Mumbai: Repeated seizures of Tramadol-containing capsules in Maharashtra have raised concerns over the illegal stocking and possible diversion of prescription opioid painkillers for recreational misuse. Tramadol, which is prescribed for moderate to severe pain, can produce euphoria, relaxation and sedation when misused, besides carrying a risk of dependence and addiction.

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In the latest operation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in coordination with Kanhan Police, seized 8,880 capsules worth Rs88,800 from a residential premise on November 2 and arrested one person under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to the complaint filed by FDA Drug Inspector Swati Bharade, the accused, Rajendra Namdevrao Hatwar, a resident of Ramnagar in Ganesh Nagar, Kanhan, allegedly stocked the capsules for commercial sale without the required authorisation.

Police found 37 boxes containing 240 capsules each, concealed inside an air cooler. The capsules, marketed as Pyeevon Spas Plus, contain Tramadol Hydrochloride, Dicyclomine Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen.

Dr Ajay Sawant, consultant internal medicine, KIMS Hospital, Thane, said Tramadol misuse often goes unnoticed as people initially consider it a regular painkiller. However, prolonged or unsupervised use can gradually alter the body’s response to the drug, increasing the risk of dependence.