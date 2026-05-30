Maharashtra FDA Seizes ₹73.24 Lakh Worth Of Misbranded Ayurvedic Medicines In Statewide Crackdown; Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe Warns Of Tougher Action |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its enforcement drive against misleading health products, seizing misbranded Ayurvedic medicines and objectionable advertisements worth Rs 73.24 lakh during raids across the state.

According to the FDA, inspections were conducted at 12 Ayurvedic medicine sales establishments spread across seven districts. During the operation, officials seized stock valued at Rs 73,24,656 and initiated legal action against those allegedly involved in selling misbranded medicines and publishing misleading advertisements.

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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe issued a stern warning, stating that the administration would show no leniency towards individuals or establishments found compromising public health. “Any individual or establishment playing with public health will receive no leniency from the administration. Publishing misleading and deceptive advertisements, and engaging in illegal drug production or sales, will invite stringent and consistent action,” Mundhe said.

Statewide Crackdown On Banned Gutkha & Food Adulteration

The latest crackdown comes within days of a larger statewide enforcement campaign launched by the FDA against food adulteration, banned gutkha sales, unsafe food products and establishments violating regulatory norms.

Under the special drive conducted between May 25 and May 27, authorities carried out extensive inspections across the Brihanmumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions.

During that operation, FDA teams raided 34 locations linked to the sale of banned gutkha, pan masala and similar products. The department registered 25 FIRs, arrested 33 accused and seized banned products and related materials.

Simultaneously, officials also targeted food adulteration and unsafe manufacturing practices. Stock worth approximately Rs 28.78 lakh, including packaged drinking water, milk products, noodles, carbonated beverages, edible oil, sweets, farsan, ice cream, spices, khoya, paneer, ghee, besan and bakery items, was seized for alleged violations of food safety norms.

The FDA stated that several samples collected during the inspections have been sent for laboratory analysis, while legal proceedings are underway against the establishments found violating regulations. Mundhe reiterated that the department is committed to protecting consumer health and ensuring strict compliance with food and drug safety laws.

“Action against adulteration, sale of banned substances, unsafe food production and misleading medicinal claims will continue with greater intensity. Violators of the Food Safety and Standards Act and drug regulations will face not only penalties but also criminal proceedings wherever necessary,” he said.

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