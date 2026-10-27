Maharashtra FDA Seizes ₹7 Lakh Worth Of Dry Fruits And Chips During Two-Day Inspection Drive In Mumbai

FDA inspections uncover improperly labelled packaged chips and lead to the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of dry fruits and roasted almonds in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized food articles worth Rs 25.53 lakh from 14 establishments across the state during a two-day inspection drive on October 25 and 26.

In Mumbai, officials seized 752.8 kg of food products, including 690 kg of mixed dry fruits and roasted almonds worth Rs 6.78 lakh from a Goregaon-based establishment.

According to the FDA, 690 kg of mixed dry fruits and roasted almonds valued at Rs 6,78,900 were seized from Curated Foods on Aarey Road, Goregaon East, during an inspection. The action was recorded in the department's inspection details.

Chips Seized Over Labelling Violations

In another action in Mumbai, the FDA seized 62.8 kg of multigrain, beetroot and spinach-broccoli chips worth Rs 20,730 from Ananta Food Products in Bhandup West. The establishment was found selling the products in packed form without proper labels, in violation of food labelling requirements.

Together, the two Mumbai establishments accounted for food stock worth nearly Rs 7 lakh seized during the drive.

The inspections were conducted across all divisions of Maharashtra to check violations such as improper labelling, unhygienic manufacturing and packing, suspected adulteration, and the sale of substandard or unsafe food.

Expired Packaged Food Seized In Thane

Outside Mumbai, the FDA seized 7,566 packets of expired packaged food worth Rs 6.88 lakh from Cloudstore Retail Pvt Ltd at Padgha-Bhiwandi in Thane district. The establishment reportedly failed to produce records showing the disposal of the expired stock.

Other seizures included 2,674 kg of desiccated coconut powder in Nagpur, 2,100 kg of wheat flour in Dhule, and sweets, namkeen, shev, chivda, soya chunks and carbonated beverages in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. Officials also seized 88 litres of milk in Amravati over suspected adulteration.

Across the state, the seized stock comprised approximately 9,385 kg of food articles, 7,566 packets of expired packaged food, 7,104 bottles of carbonated beverages and 88 litres of milk.

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FDA Warns Of Strict Action

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said strict action would continue against food business operators found selling substandard, unsafe or adulterated products.

The department has directed operators to maintain proper labelling, follow hygienic manufacturing practices, hold valid licences or registrations, and maintain records of stock receipt and disposal.

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