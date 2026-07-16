Maharashtra FDA Launches AI-Powered Grievance Portal To Report Food Adulteration, Fake Medicines; Check Details Here

IAS Tukaram Mundhe - Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner | File pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe launched an AI-enabled grievance redressal portal that allows citizens to report cases of food adulteration, fake medicines and substandard drugs through a simplified, voice-based complaint system.

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Announcing the initiative on X, Mundhe said, "Just Speak. FDA Maharashtra has launched grievance redressal portal for citizens. It is AI enabled platform, having auto assignment, auto escalation and built in accountability with traceability features."

According to the Maharashtra FDA, the portal has been designed to make the complaint registration process more accessible while ensuring faster action against violations related to food and drug safety.

Features Of The Newly Launched Platform

One of the key features of the platform is that citizens can lodge complaints simply by speaking instead of filling lengthy forms. The AI-enabled system accepts complaints in Marathi, Hindi and English, automatically converts the spoken complaint into a structured written format and submits it to the department.

The portal also enables users to track the status of their complaints online after submission. It includes AI-powered complaint registration, automatic assignment of complaints to the appropriate officer, auto-escalation if action is not taken within the stipulated time, built-in accountability mechanisms and complete traceability throughout the grievance redressal process. The online grievance portal is available at: complaints.mahafda.in

The launch comes amid an intensified statewide enforcement drive led by Mundhe since taking charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner. The department has carried out multiple raids against food adulteration, fake medicines, illegal cosmetics and unsafe food products across the state.

According to official statements, the Maharashtra FDA has seized adulterated milk, illegal cosmetics and unlicensed Ayurvedic medicines, besides suspending the licences of food establishments found violating food safety norms. The department has also stepped up surveillance of high-risk food categories, particularly milk and dairy products, as part of its efforts to strengthen consumer safety.

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