Maharashtra FDA Launches AI-Enabled Citizen Grievance Portal With Auto-Escalation System; Check Details

Maharashtra FDA's new AI-enabled grievance portal allows citizens to file complaints through voice or text in three languages | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 16: In a move aimed at making public grievance redressal faster and more transparent, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an AI-enabled grievance redressal portal that allows citizens to lodge complaints through voice recordings or text messages in Marathi, Hindi, and English.

AI-Powered Complaint System

The new digital platform has been designed with automatic complaint assignment, auto-escalation mechanisms, and built-in accountability and traceability features to ensure timely resolution of complaints.

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FDA Maharashtra has launched grievance redressal portal for citizens. It is AI enabled platform, having auto assignment, auto escalation and built in accountability with traceability features . https://t.co/597si71Z6E#TukaramMundhe #FDA — Tukaram Mundhe (@Tukaram_IndIAS) July 15, 2026

Officials said the portal enables citizens to register grievances by simply recording a voice message in their preferred language or by typing the complaint.

The AI-powered system automatically categorises complaints and routes them to the concerned officer, reducing manual intervention and speeding up the grievance handling process.

Auto Escalation For Delays

If a complaint is not addressed within the stipulated timeline, the system automatically escalates it to higher authorities. Every stage of complaint processing is digitally tracked, allowing both officials and complainants to monitor its progress and ensuring accountability among field officers.

The FDA said the initiative is part of its efforts to strengthen citizen-centric governance by making the complaint process more accessible, especially for people who may not be comfortable typing or using English.

The department expects the portal to improve transparency, reduce delays in grievance redressal, and enable quicker action on complaints related to food safety, medicines, cosmetics, and other areas under the FDA's jurisdiction.

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