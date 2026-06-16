Maharashtra FDA Intensifies Inspections Across MMR After BMC Flags 12 Abortion Pill Complication Cases At VN Desai Hospital, Santacruz

FDA teams have intensified inspections across MMR following reports of abortion pill-related complications among women treated at a Mumbai hospital | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 16: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified inspections across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after 12 women were admitted to V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz with complications following the consumption of abortion pills over the last two months.

The unusually high number of cases prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to alert the FDA and seek an investigation into the possible illegal sale of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) pills. The regulator subsequently launched inspections to determine whether the medicines were being sold without valid prescriptions.

Inquiry Traces Pills To Native Places

However, the preliminary inquiry revealed that the women had reportedly procured and consumed the abortion pills in their native places, including districts in Uttar Pradesh, before travelling to Mumbai. After developing complications such as excessive bleeding and other health issues, they sought treatment at the civic-run hospital.

A senior FDA official confirmed that the agency received a communication from the BMC and immediately initiated an investigation.

“Our team inspected the pharmacy attached to V N Desai Hospital and also conducted checks at medical stores in the surrounding areas. During the inquiry, it emerged that the patients’ husbands had allegedly arranged the pills from their native places, including Uttar Pradesh,” the official said.

FDA Steps Up Enforcement Measures

Despite the initial findings, the FDA has directed all drug inspectors across the MMR to remain vigilant and identify any instances of illegal over-the-counter sale of abortion pills.

Officials said decoy operations are also being conducted, with inspectors placing orders without prescriptions to detect violations of drug sale regulations.

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Health experts have reiterated that while abortion is a legal and safe healthcare service when carried out under medical supervision, unsupervised use of abortion pills can lead to serious complications.

These include excessive bleeding, infections, incomplete abortion and risks associated with ectopic pregnancies, underscoring the need for proper medical consultation before using such medicines.

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