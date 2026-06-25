Maharashtra FDA Identifies 4-5 Gutkha Cases For Possible MCOCA Action; Final Decision With DIG Police

Maharashtra FDA has recommended select gutkha cases for consideration under MCOCA as part of its intensified enforcement drive | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 25: Amid an intensified crackdown on the illegal trade of banned gutkha, tobacco and nicotine-infused pan masala, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified around four to five cases where the nature of the offence appears to involve organised criminal syndicates, making them potential candidates for action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

FDA Recommends MCOCA Review

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the agency has recommended examination of these cases under MCOCA, but the final decision will rest with the concerned Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police after a detailed review of the evidence and legal provisions.

"We have identified around four to five cases where the nature of the offence appears to involve organised criminal activity. We have recommended these cases for consideration under MCOCA. However, the final decision to invoke MCOCA will be taken by the concerned DIG of Police," Mundhe said.

Statewide Crackdown Intensifies

The move comes as the FDA continues its statewide offensive against the banned gutkha and pan masala trade. Between May 25 and June 24, 2026, the department conducted raids on 446 establishments across Maharashtra and seized prohibited products worth Rs 5.55 crore.

During the same period, 457 accused were arrested and 42 vehicles were seized for their alleged involvement in the sale, distribution and transportation of banned products.

Officials said investigations have revealed the existence of organised supply chains involving manufacturers, transporters, warehouse operators and distributors working in coordination to circulate prohibited products despite the ban.

The use of multiple storage facilities, interstate transportation routes and structured distribution networks has prompted the FDA to explore stronger legal measures against key operators.

Focus On Supply Chains

The FDA's broader enforcement campaign has yielded significant results. Since the launch of the drive, the department has carried out 904 raids across the state and seized prohibited food products, including pan masala and gutkha, worth Rs 34.66 crore. Enforcement action has led to the arrest of 457 persons, the sealing of 322 establishments and the seizure of 42 vehicles.

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Mundhe indicated that the crackdown will continue with a focus on identifying kingpins, breaking supply chains and preventing the re-emergence of organised networks engaged in the manufacture and distribution of banned gutkha and nicotine-infused pan masala.

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