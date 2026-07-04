Maharashtra FDA Flags 3 Beauty Creams For Toxic Mercury & Lead, Issues Urgent Public Health Alert | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued a public health alert warning consumers against the use of three cosmetic products after laboratory tests found them to contain mercury and lead beyond the permissible limits.

Goree, Face Fresh & Golden Star Brands Unsafe

The Government Analyst at the FDA Laboratory, Maharashtra, has declared Goree Beauty Cream, Face Fresh Gold (Beauty Cream + Beauty Serum), and Golden Star Beauty Cream as "Not of Standard Quality" (NSQ). According to the FDA, the excessive presence of toxic heavy metals makes these products unsafe for human use.

The regulator also found that the products do not mention the name and address of the manufacturer and lack mandatory label information such as the batch number, manufacturing date and expiry date, raising further concerns about their authenticity and safety.

FDA Orders Immediate Ban on Sale & Distribution

The FDA has advised consumers to immediately stop purchasing, using or distributing these cosmetic products. It has directed retailers, wholesalers, distributors and e-commerce platforms to immediately discontinue their sale, stocking, display and distribution. Stockists and distributors have also been instructed to report the available stock, initiate an immediate market recall and submit details of recalled quantities to the concerned FDA office without delay.

The FDA has urged the public to purchase cosmetic products only from authorised sources and to ensure that products carry complete labelling details, including the manufacturer's name and address, batch number, manufacturing date and expiry date. Citizens can report the sale or availability of these products to the Maharashtra FDA through its toll-free helpline 1800-222-365 or via email at jchq.fda-mah@nic.in.

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