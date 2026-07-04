Central Railway Seals Kalwa Car Shed Access, Sparks Commuter Outrage & Threat Of Rail Roko Agitation | Sourced

Thane: The daily commute for thousands of suburban railway passengers heading towards Mumbai has turned into a major ordeal following Central Railway's decision to completely block pedestrian access to the Kalwa Car Shed. The railway administration has permanently sealed the pathway by constructing a wall and locking the main entrance gates.

Decades-Old Shortcut Was a Lifeline for Crowds

For nearly two decades, a vast number of commuters from Kalwa and Mumbra routinely boarded empty local trains parked inside the Kalwa Car Shed. This practice became a vital alternative due to severe peak-hour overcrowding. Morning trains arriving from Kalyan are routinely packed to maximum capacity before reaching Thane, making it virtually impossible for passengers at subsequent station platforms to climb aboard.

Prior attempts by authorities to curb this unauthorized access included deploying security personnel and replacing regular locals with air-conditioned rakes. However, the definitive physical sealing of the route has now triggered widespread public resentment. Passenger advocacy groups, including the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh and the Kalwa Parsik Pravasi Sanghatana, have vehemently protested the move, labeling it "insensitive and unjust."

Siddhesh Desai, a prominent representative of the commuter association, emphasized that passengers holding valid tickets are being penalized due to the lack of adequate transit capacity. Associations argue that blocking the route without providing alternative arrangements heavily disrupts the lives of daily workers, students, and local businesses. Warning of potential large-scale 'Rail Roko' (train blockade) agitations, the bodies have urged senior railway officials to immediately introduce dedicated local services starting from Kalwa station to resolve the crisis.

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