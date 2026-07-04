Kalyan-Dombivli Rains: Roads Submerged, Homes Flooded As Torrential Downpour Brings Twin Cities To A Standstill | VIDEO

Torrential rain inundated roads and residential areas across Kalyan and Dombivli, disrupting traffic and daily life | File Photo

Kalyan, July 4, 2026: Overnight torrential rain battered Kalyan and Dombivli, inundating roads, flooding residential neighbourhoods and crippling traffic across several parts of the twin cities. With waterlogging reported from major roads, markets and low-lying localities, normal life came to a near standstill as residents struggled through one of the season's heaviest downpours.

The relentless rainfall, which began late on Friday night and continued through Saturday, left several arterial roads submerged and forced motorists to navigate waterlogged stretches, while many families spent the night trying to prevent floodwater from entering their homes.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has placed its disaster management machinery on alert and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.

Roads And Neighbourhoods Flooded

One of the worst-hit locations was Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Kalyan West, where heavy waterlogging slowed vehicular movement for hours. Traffic was also severely affected on Kachore Road, with several vehicles getting stranded in the middle of the flooded carriageway.

Conditions were particularly alarming on Shilphata Road, where floodwaters were so deep that a car was seen floating, a dramatic incident captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

Torrential rain inundated roads and residential areas across Kalyan and Dombivli, disrupting traffic and daily life | File Photo

Waterlogging was also reported from several other key locations, including Kalyan Court, Patripul, Shivaji Chowk, the Gurudev Hotel vicinity, MIDC, Titwala, Kalyan-Shil Road and the Shilphata area, where water levels reportedly rose up to waist height, severely disrupting traffic and pedestrian movement.

In Kalyan East, rainwater entered several houses in Rahul Nagar at Chinchpada, forcing residents to spend the night shifting household belongings to safer places. Civic officials were alerted as floodwater continued to accumulate in the locality.

Residents of the chawls inside the Mohinder Singh-Kabul Singh School campus also faced severe hardship after overflowing drains and sewage mixed with rainwater entered the premises, creating unhygienic conditions and raising health concerns.

Markets And Industrial Areas Affected

The commercial hub around Dombivli railway station was equally affected, with rainwater entering shops and market areas, causing financial losses to traders and disrupting business activity.

The situation worsened on the Dombivli-Khambalpada Road, where chemical-laced water reportedly overflowed from drainage lines and MIDC chambers near the Tata Power station, aggravating flooding in the industrial belt.

In New Govindwadi on Kachore Road in Kalyan East, commuters faced significant inconvenience due to extensive waterlogging. Adding to the risk, the drainage cover on the footpath near Bhushan Gym collapsed after being weakened by the rain, posing a serious hazard to pedestrians and motorists.

KDMC On High Alert

KDMC officials said disaster response teams have been deployed across vulnerable locations and are continuously monitoring the evolving situation. The civic body has appealed to residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant, avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary, and immediately report any emergency to the municipal control room.

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With the monsoon showing no signs of easing, authorities fear that continued heavy rainfall could lead to further flooding and traffic disruptions across the Kalyan-Dombivli region over the coming days.

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