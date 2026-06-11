KDMC Announces Fresh Water Supply Cuts Till June 20 Amid Rainfall Concerns; Several Kalyan-Dombivli Areas To Face 24-Hour Shutdown | File Photo

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) announced a fresh round of water supply cuts across multiple parts of Kalyan and Dombivli following directives from the Water Resources Department to conserve drinking water amid concerns over delayed monsoon rainfall.

According to KDMC, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of a prolonged monsoon season due to the impact of El Nino and other climatic factors. In line with state government directives issued during the 2026 Budget Session, civic authorities have been instructed to plan water management measures until August 31, 2026.

Following a review meeting held with the Water Resources Department on June 9, authorities directed municipal corporations, MIDC and other agencies to implement a 20 per cent daily water cut to avoid any future water scarcity situation.

Which Areas Will See 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown?

As part of the measure, water supply from KDMC's Netivali, Barave and Mohili water treatment plants will remain suspended for 24 hours on designated dates. Residents in Dombivli East's F Ward areas supplied by the Netivali Water Treatment Plant will face a complete water shutdown on June 12 and June 15.

Areas under Kalyan East's A Ward and parts of Kalyan West, including Godrej Hill, Par Naka and the Subhash Maidan tank vicinity, supplied through the Barave Water Treatment Plant, will witness water cuts on June 13 and June 18.

Residents of Dombivli West's H Ward will be affected on June 14 and June 19 due to the shutdown of the Netivali plant. Water supply to Kalyan West's B and C Ward areas from the Barave Water Treatment Plant will remain suspended on June 15.

Meanwhile, areas dependent on the Mohili Water Treatment Plant, including Manda-Titwala, Badlapur, Ambivli, Shahad, Atali, villages in Kalyan Rural, Yogidham, Milind Nagar, College area, Chikanghar, Murbad Road and parts of Balyani, will face disruptions on June 16 and June 20.

KDMC clarified that water supply in the affected areas will remain completely suspended from midnight to midnight on the scheduled dates, amounting to a 24-hour shutdown. The civic body has appealed to citizens to store only the required quantity of water and cooperate with the administration during the planned conservation exercise aimed at ensuring adequate water availability in the coming months.