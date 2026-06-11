Mumbai Water Stock Drops To 12.49% As Upper Vaitarna Runs Out Of Usable Reserves Amid Delayed Monsoon | file pic

Mumbai: While the city continues to anxiously wait for rains amid 10% water cut, the cumulative stock in seven lakes has fallen to worrying levels, triggering fear of water crisis. As of June 10, the total stock in lakes stood at a dismal 1.80 lakh million litres (ML) – just 12.49% of their total capacity.

The useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna has been completely exhausted, with the lake now surviving solely on reserve stock, according to civic officials. Tansa, which supplies 440 ML daily, is down to just 7% of its capacity, while Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa hold only 15% and 11%, respectively.

Despite the growing concerns, the current reservoir position is relatively better than in previous years. During the same period last year, the total stock in lakes stood at 10%, which was 5.81% in 2024. “While the situation remains worrying, the higher storage levels provide a slightly larger buffer against a delayed monsoon,” said a senior official.

The state irrigation department has approved the use of an additional 2.33 lakh ML of reserve stock from the Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes. Civic officials said the reserve stock will be tapped only if the combined water levels in the seven lakes fall below 8%. “We are closely monitoring the situation, including weather forecasts and rainfall patterns in the catchment areas during June. Depending on how the situation evolves, further measures such as increasing the water cut or restricting supply to commercial establishments may be considered,” official said.