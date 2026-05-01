Maharashtra FDA Faces Infrastructure Gap, Depends On Other Agencies For Toxic Food Testing | Representational Image (Xinhua/File)

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration Maharashtra (FDA) is currently unable to independently test food and product samples for harmful toxins due to inadequate infrastructure, officials confirmed. For specialised analysis, the department depends on other government agencies.

FDA Commissioner Shridhar Dube Patil said a proposal has been submitted to the state government to address this gap. He explained that detecting toxins such as pesticides, insecticides, and disinfectants requires sophisticated and costly equipment, along with trained professionals and dedicated laboratory space, which the department currently lacks.

The issue came into sharper focus following a recent case in South Mumbai involving the deaths of four members of a family. During the postmortem, the presence of morphine and unusual green discoloration of tissues made the investigation more complex, underlining the limitations of existing testing capabilities.

According to officials, setting up advanced toxin-testing facilities would require an investment of Rs10 crore to Rs 20 crore. In addition to the high capital cost, operating such systems would need a team of 15 to 20 experts, significantly increasing maintenance and staffing expenses. Authorities also pointed out that the demand for such specialized testing remains relatively low, making it challenging to justify the expenditure.

Currently, the FDA’s primary role is to detect food adulteration, and it is equipped for routine safety checks. However, experts warn that the absence of in-house toxin testing could delay crucial investigations and impact timely public health responses.

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In the South Mumbai case, 11 food samples were collected from the victims’ residence. However, these can only be tested for food poisoning. Delays in collection may have led to fungal contamination, reducing the chances of obtaining conclusive results.

The proposal submitted by the department is under consideration, and a decision from the state government is awaited. If approved, it could significantly enhance the FDA’s capacity to ensure food safety and consumer protection across Maharashtra.

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