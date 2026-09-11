Maharashtra FDA Destroys 500 Litres Of Suspected Adulterated Milk In Dombivli West’s Bhoirwadi, Probe Launched

FDA officials destroyed the suspected adulterated milk after finding the consignment was being sold without a valid licence | AI Generated File Image

Dombivli, September 10, 2026: In a major action against the sale of suspected adulterated food products, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) destroyed around 500 litres of allegedly adulterated milk in Dombivli West's Bhoirwadi area. The milk, which was reportedly brought from Sangli, was allegedly being sold and distributed without a valid licence.

According to FDA officer Rajendra Kardak, the action was initiated after the department received information regarding the suspected supply and sale of adulterated milk in the area. During the inspection and examination of the stock, the FDA found suspected adulteration, following which the entire consignment of around 500 litres was destroyed.

The investigation also revealed that the person involved in selling and distributing the milk allegedly did not possess a valid licence for the business. Officials are now examining how long the operation had been running and whether other people were involved in the transportation, storage and distribution of the milk.

Supply Chain Under Investigation

According to the FDA, the milk was transported from Sangli to Dombivli and was allegedly being supplied through several dairies in the Kalyan-Dombivli region before reaching consumers. The department is now tracing the complete supply chain to identify all the dairies and other establishments that may have received the milk.

Officials said the exact nature of the suspected adulteration is also under investigation. The FDA is trying to determine which substance or substances may have been mixed with the milk and whether samples or other evidence collected during the action require further laboratory examination.

FDA Probes Public Health Risk

Considering the potential risk to public health, the FDA team ensured that the entire stock was destroyed and could not enter the consumer market.

FDA officer Rajendra Kardak said further action in the matter is being taken under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The department is also investigating the role of other individuals connected with the alleged adulterated milk supply network.

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The ongoing inquiry will focus on identifying the source of the milk, the persons responsible for its transportation and distribution, and the dairies through which it was allegedly supplied. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and applicable provisions of food safety laws.

The FDA has intensified its scrutiny of the supply chain as the investigation continues.

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