Maharashtra FDA Destroys ₹43.31 Lakh Worth Of Adulterated Milk And Dairy Products In Statewide Drive | File Pic

Mumbai: Continuing its statewide crackdown on milk adulteration, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has destroyed 24,632 litres of suspected adulterated or substandard milk and 14,064 kg of dairy products worth ₹43.31 lakh during a special enforcement drive conducted on July 6 and 7. The action is part of the department's ongoing campaign to curb food adulteration and ensure the availability of safe and quality dairy products.

The inspections, carried out at five locations across the state, led to criminal cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, against those allegedly involved in milk adulteration.

One of the biggest actions was carried out at the Nilkantheshwar Milk Collection and Chilling Centre in Ausa taluka of Latur district. Acting on information gathered from a tax invoice received by its Kolhapur office, FDA officials, accompanied by police, raided the facility and found whey permeate powder allegedly being used to adulterate milk. Authorities destroyed 1,425 kg of whey permeate powder along with 7,500 litres of milk, collectively valued at over ₹5 lakh. Preliminary investigations revealed that milk from the centre was being supplied to dairies in Hyderabad, and criminal proceedings have been initiated against the owner, employees and the supplier of the whey permeate powder.

In Nashik's Sinnar taluka, FDA officials seized 8,392 kg of dairy powders worth ₹17.37 lakh from an unlicensed warehouse allegedly supplying milk vendors and milk collection centres. The seized stock included AGRANI Skimmed Milk Powder, Sonal Whey Permeate Powder, Milky Mist Dairy Permeate Powder, and Lactose Rich Deproteinized Whey Permeate Powder. Since the operator failed to produce the mandatory food licence and purchase records, an FIR has been registered. The department also destroyed 49 kg of khoya prepared under unhygienic conditions at a sweet shop and suspended its food registration.

Similar actions were taken in Pune and Solapur districts where FDA officials seized pasteurised cooking butter, and skimmed milk powder from a dairy unit in Patas after collecting samples for laboratory analysis.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the special statewide inspection drive would continue to protect public health and ensure compliance with food safety laws. He warned that stringent legal action would be taken against any food business operator found involved in milk adulteration or other food safety violations.

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