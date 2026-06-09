Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Gutkha And Unsafe Food; 33 Arrested, Goods Worth Over ₹8.56 Crore Seized

FDA teams conduct statewide raids against banned gutkha, pan masala and suspected adulterated food products across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, June 9: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has continued its statewide crackdown against banned gutkha, pan masala and unsafe food products, resulting in the arrest of 33 persons, sealing of 19 establishments and seizure of goods worth over Rs 31 lakh between June 6 and June 8, 2026.

The action was carried out under the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as part of the department’s ongoing drive against prohibited tobacco products and food adulteration.

Statewide raids and arrests

According to officials, raids were conducted across Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Nagpur divisions targeting gutkha and pan masala sellers as well as establishments violating food safety norms.

The Konkan division recorded the highest number of actions with raids on 10 establishments and arrest of nine persons. In Mumbai, officials conducted raids at six locations and arrested six accused.

Pune division saw action at five places with five arrests, while three persons were arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In Amravati, seven establishments were raided and seven persons arrested, while Nagpur division recorded four arrests following action against four establishments.

Officials said FIRs were registered under sections of BNS along with relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Goods worth Rs 31.46 lakh were seized during the operation.

Campaign against adulterated and unsafe food

Apart from the anti-gutkha drive, the FDA also launched a large-scale campaign against adulterated and unsafe food products under its “Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra” initiative.

Between June 1 and June 8, food safety officers inspected 120 establishments across the state and seized nearly 8.10 lakh kilograms of suspected substandard food items and adulterants worth around Rs 8.25 crore.

The seized products included khoya, jaggery, edible oil, energy drinks and other food materials suspected to be unsafe or misleadingly packaged.

Officials said food samples collected during the raids have been sent to laboratories for analysis.

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Public advisory

The FDA has appealed to citizens to report cases of food adulteration or sale of suspicious food products through the FoSCOS portal, Food Safety Connect App or the toll-free helpline 1800-222-365.

“Playing with public health will not be tolerated. Citizens have a right to safe and pure food. Strict action will continue against those involved in adulteration or sale of banned substances,” Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.

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