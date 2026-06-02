Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Banned Gutkha Trade; 32 Arrested, 26 Establishments Sealed In 2 Days

FDA teams conduct statewide raids against banned gutkha and pan masala traders as authorities intensify action to protect public health | File Photo

Mumbai, June 1: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown against banned gutkha and pan masala across the state, arresting 32 accused, sealing 26 establishments, and seizing contraband worth Rs 12.16 lakh during raids conducted over the last two days.

The action was carried out on May 30 and 31 under the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Amravati divisions. Officials targeted traders selling prohibited gutkha and pan masala products and establishments violating food safety norms.

Konkan records highest number of arrests

According to the FDA, the highest action was reported in the Konkan division, where 16 establishments were raided and 16 persons were arrested. In Brihanmumbai, one establishment was raided and two persons were arrested.

Pune recorded action at three locations with two arrests, while Nashik saw two raids and two arrests. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 11 actions led to seven arrests, whereas Amravati division reported three raids and three arrests.

The FDA stated that FIRs have been registered under Sections 123, 223, 274, and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 26, 27, 30(2)(a), and 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, against the accused.

Officials said banned products and related material worth Rs 12.16 lakh were seized during the operations.

FDA plans mobile app and helpline for complaints

The FDA has also announced plans to launch a dedicated mobile application and a toll-free helpline number for citizens to report complaints related to food adulteration, banned products, and violations linked to food and drug safety.

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Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe urged citizens to immediately report suspicious food products and provide details such as the exact address of the establishment and the nature of suspected adulteration while filing complaints.

“Playing with public health will not be tolerated. Citizens have the right to get pure and safe food. Strict action will continue against those involved in manufacturing or selling banned substances,” Mundhe said.

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