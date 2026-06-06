Maharashtra FDA Cancels Rex International’s Methanol Licence After Pune Spurious Liquor Tragedy; Statewide Crackdown Intensifies

FDA officials conduct enforcement action against a methanol supplier as Maharashtra intensifies inspections following the Pune spurious liquor tragedy | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 6: In a major crackdown following the Pune spurious liquor tragedy that claimed multiple lives, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the methanol licence of Bhiwandi-based Rex International, seized suspected methanol stock worth Rs 3.60 lakh and launched a statewide inspection drive against methanol suppliers.

The FDA raided Rex International and seized 5,229 kg of suspected methanol allegedly linked to the toxic liquor case. The company’s premises were sealed and samples of the chemical stock were collected for laboratory analysis. A show-cause notice was also issued to the industrial chemical supplier.

A criminal case has also been registered at Narpoli Police Station against the firm’s owners, Arun Kumar Chaubey and Abhishek Chaubey, under the Poisons Act and Maharashtra Poisons Rules.

According to FDA officials, the action was initiated after allegations surfaced that methanol supplied by the company may have been used in the manufacture of the toxic liquor responsible for deaths in Pune.

Statewide inspections and legal measures

Meanwhile, of the 988 licensed methanol establishments in Maharashtra, 51 units were found closed, while inspections of the remaining establishments are expected to be completed within the next seven days. Till June 3, officials had already conducted 226 inspections.

FDA Commissioner warned that strict legal action, including criminal prosecution under the Poisons Act, 1919 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, would be taken against establishments violating licence conditions or endangering public health.

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Methanol regulations and enforcement

Methanol was notified as a poisonous substance under Maharashtra Poisons Rules in 2011. The state government had made it mandatory to mix colourants and bittering agents in methanol before sale to prevent its misuse in illicit liquor manufacturing. However, implementation of the rule remains under legal challenge before the Supreme Court.

The FDA stated that enforcement against illegal manufacture, storage and sale of hazardous substances would continue with greater intensity to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

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