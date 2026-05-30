FDA Seizes 5,929 Kg Methanol In Bhiwandi After Pune Hooch Tragedy Kills 18 People |

Thane: In a major enforcement action following the deadly hooch tragedy that claimed 18 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 5,929 kilograms of methanol from a warehouse in Bhiwandi allegedly linked to the supply chain of the toxic chemical used in the spurious liquor.

The action was initiated on the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe after investigations into the Pune deaths pointed to the use of methanol, a highly poisonous industrial chemical, in illegally manufactured liquor sold in the Phugewadi, Dapodi and Hadapsar areas.

According to investigators, the victims had consumed country-made liquor supplied through a network of local distributors. Police investigations later revealed that the methanol allegedly used in the liquor originated from Rex International, a company operating from Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi.

Based on these findings, FDA officials from Thane conducted a raid at the company's warehouse located at Anant & Company, Gala No. 544/A, Mhatre Compound, Anjur Road, Valgaon, Bhiwandi. During the inspection, officials discovered a massive stock of methanol weighing 5,929 kilograms, raising serious concerns about the storage and distribution of the toxic substance.

FDA sources said the company’s office is located in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, while the seized stock was being stored at the Bhiwandi warehouse. At the time of the raid, company owner Arunkumar Chaubey and authorised signatory Abhishek Arunkumar Chaubey were not present at the premises. Officials subsequently learnt that both had already been detained by the State Excise Department in connection with the ongoing investigation into the hooch deaths.

The inspection uncovered several serious violations. Officials found that the company had failed to maintain mandatory records related to the purchase, sale and storage of methanol. No stock register or documentation accounting for the movement of the chemical was available at the warehouse.

Given the absence of legally required records and the potential risk of misuse, the FDA immediately seized the entire stock to prevent further diversion of the toxic chemical into illegal liquor manufacturing.

Authorities believe the seizure could have averted another major tragedy. Methanol is commonly used in industrial applications but can cause blindness, organ failure and death when consumed by humans, even in small quantities.

Following the seizure, the FDA lodged a formal complaint at Narpoli Police Station in Bhiwandi, leading to the registration of a criminal case against the company’s owner and authorised representative. Simultaneously, the FDA has initiated proceedings under the Poisons Act and issued show-cause notices proposing cancellation of the company's licence.

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Officials said the case has exposed a potentially dangerous link between suppliers of industrial chemicals and illegal liquor manufacturers. Investigators are now examining whether similar supply networks are operating in other parts of Maharashtra and whether methanol stocks are being diverted through additional channels.

The Pune hooch tragedy has once again highlighted the deadly consequences of illicit liquor production. Investigators traced the supply chain from local liquor vendors to distributors and ultimately to the source of methanol allegedly used in the spurious brew.

The FDA is now expected to intensify inspections across Maharashtra, particularly focusing on the storage, sale and movement of toxic chemicals such as methanol. Officials believe the Bhiwandi seizure is a crucial breakthrough in the investigation and may help uncover a wider network involved in the illegal manufacture and distribution of spurious liquor.

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