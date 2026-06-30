Maharashtra FDA Busts Illegal Alprazolam Supply Chain, Seizes 1,080 Anti-Anxiety Tablets In Jalna

FDA and ATS officials seized 1,080 Alprazolam tablets during a crackdown on the illegal sale of prescription psychotropic medicines in Jalna | File Photo

Mumbai, June 29: In a major crackdown on the illegal sale of psychotropic medicines, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Jalna, has seized 1,080 Alprazolam tablets and initiated criminal proceedings against two accused, exposing the unauthorised sale of a controlled anti-anxiety drug without prescriptions or purchase records.

The joint operation was launched following confidential information that Anzilum 0.5 (Alprazolam Tablets IP 0.5 mg) was being illegally sold for abuse. Officials first intercepted a man in Jalna with 240 tablets allegedly meant for illicit sale. He failed to produce a doctor's prescription, purchase invoice or any authorisation for possessing the medicine.

Medical Store Raided

During questioning, the accused allegedly revealed that the tablets had been procured without bills from M/s Vasant Medical & General Stores on Kadrabad Road, Jalna. A subsequent raid at the medical store led to the seizure of an additional 840 tablets.

The store was unable to produce purchase invoices, and investigators found that the Schedule H1 medicine was allegedly being sold without valid prescriptions and without maintaining mandatory sale records.

The FDA has suspended the medical store's drug purchase and sale operations until further orders. Cases have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the NDPS Act, 1985, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Further legal action is underway.

FDA Warns Of Strict Action

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the unauthorised sale and distribution of psychotropic medicines is not merely a violation of drug laws but a serious threat to public health and law and order.

He warned that strict action would continue against those involved in the illegal purchase, storage, sale or distribution of controlled medicines and reminded drug retailers to maintain mandatory purchase and sale records or face stringent legal consequences.

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Experts Warn Against Misuse

Alprazolam, a prescription medicine used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, is a psychotropic drug with a high risk of misuse and dependence.

Experts warn that unsupervised use can cause excessive drowsiness, impaired judgment, memory loss, poor coordination and breathing difficulties. Prolonged misuse may lead to addiction and severe withdrawal symptoms, including seizures, while combining it with alcohol or opioids can result in coma or even a fatal overdose.

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