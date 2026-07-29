Maharashtra FDA Bans Sale Of Chocolates, Ice Cream, Vada Pav & Junk Food In Schools, Within 50-Metre Radius

Maharashtra has banned the sale of junk food in schools and within a 50-metre radius to promote healthier eating among children | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: In a major push to promote healthy eating among children, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prohibited the sale, marketing and free distribution of chocolates, ice creams, vada pav, chips, soft drinks, fried snacks and other foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) within all school campuses and a 50-metre radius of school gates across the state.

The order, issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, applies to all government, aided, private and residential schools affiliated with the State Board, CBSE, ICSE and other education boards.

Issued under the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School) Regulations, 2020, the directive mandates that all school canteens, tuck shops, hostel kitchens, PM POSHAN kitchens and food suppliers possess a valid FSSAI licence or registration.

Clarifying that the regulations are not new, Mundhe said, "The regulations have been in force since 2020 and are already being implemented. We have now directed officials to ensure stricter enforcement, and action will be taken against violators."

Healthier Food In Schools

Schools have been directed to replace HFSS foods with healthier alternatives such as fruits, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, milk and locally available nutritious foods. They must also ensure safe drinking water, hygienic food preparation, proper storage, temperature control, pest control and waste management. Every school has been asked to appoint a Food Safety Supervisor and a Health and Wellness Ambassador or nodal officer, besides displaying a Food Safety Display Board.

Mundhe said school principals will play a key role in implementation. "Principals can report to the FDA if HFSS foods are being sold within the prohibited 50-metre radius. However, enforcement is a collective responsibility of parents, education authorities, local bodies and other stakeholders," he said.

The order assigns specific responsibilities to the School Education Department, education boards, local self-government bodies, Food Safety Officers, school managements, parents and students. It also makes compliance with the School Food Regulations mandatory for school affiliation and renewal.

Strict Compliance And Enforcement

Every school will undergo at least two food safety inspections annually, with one food sample to be collected each year. Violators, including schools, canteens, food suppliers and vendors, will face improvement notices, licence suspension or cancellation, seizure of food, prosecution and other action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FDA said the easy availability of junk food around schools has contributed to rising childhood obesity, anaemia, micronutrient deficiencies, poor concentration and an increased risk of lifestyle diseases. The initiative aims to develop every institution as an Eat Right School and every canteen as a model healthy food centre.

Calling the initiative a step beyond regulatory enforcement, Mundhe said, "This order is not merely about implementing the law. Every child has a fundamental right to safe, nutritious and balanced food. Ensuring that every morsel on a child's plate is safe is not just the responsibility of the government but of society as a whole. Our goal is to make every school a Safe Food School and every student a Healthy Child."

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Awareness Drive Across Maharashtra

As part of the initiative, the FDA has already conducted 42 awareness workshops, training 4,919 teachers from 3,567 schools across Maharashtra on food safety and balanced nutrition.

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