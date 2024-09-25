 Maharashtra: Fasting Manoj Jarange's Health Deteriorates In Jalna
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Fasting Manoj Jarange's Health Deteriorates In Jalna

Maharashtra: Fasting Manoj Jarange's Health Deteriorates In Jalna

Jarange Patil has refused to take fluids or medication despite appeals from members of the Maratha community gathered at the protest site in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 02:42 AM IST
article-image
Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's health deteriorates | File

Jalna: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's health deteriorated on Tuesday as he entered the eighth day of his hunger strike to press for reservations for the Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He has refused to take fluids or medication despite appeals from members of the Maratha community gathered at the protest site in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna.

Jarange launched the indefinite hunger strike on September 17, his sixth in over a year.

His supporters have urged him to allow medical intervention, but he remains resolute, refusing water and medicines.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Fasting Manoj Jarange's Health Deteriorates In Jalna
Maharashtra: Fasting Manoj Jarange's Health Deteriorates In Jalna
Mumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion
Mumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion
Rajasthan: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Successfully Tests Kavach 4.0 Safety System, Enhancing Railway Security Standards; VIDEO
Rajasthan: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Successfully Tests Kavach 4.0 Safety System, Enhancing Railway Security Standards; VIDEO
NCDRC Directs Air India To Pursue Civil Remedy In Long-Standing Dispute Over Nabvi Mumbai Flat For 68-Yr-Old Woman
NCDRC Directs Air India To Pursue Civil Remedy In Long-Standing Dispute Over Nabvi Mumbai Flat For 68-Yr-Old Woman
Read Also
Maharashtra: Scammers Dupe 65-Year-Old Jalna Man Of ₹53 Lakh In Bogus Stock Market Scheme
article-image

A medical team is on standby at the site, requesting permission to treat him, but Jarange has declined all assistance.

The activist has been demanding the implementation of the draft notification declaring blood relatives of Marathas as Kunbis based on historical documents from the Satara, Bombay, and Hyderabad gazetteers.

Read Also
Jalna: Congress Leader Sanjay Gaikwad Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Along With Hundreds Of...
article-image

In light of Jarange's deteriorating health, the authorities have increased security, deploying police personnel around the village and surrounding areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Fasting Manoj Jarange's Health Deteriorates In Jalna

Maharashtra: Fasting Manoj Jarange's Health Deteriorates In Jalna

Mumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion

Mumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion

NCDRC Directs Air India To Pursue Civil Remedy In Long-Standing Dispute Over Nabvi Mumbai Flat For...

NCDRC Directs Air India To Pursue Civil Remedy In Long-Standing Dispute Over Nabvi Mumbai Flat For...

MMRDA Authority Meeting Takes Key Decisions To Enhance Connectivity; Details Of Key Development &...

MMRDA Authority Meeting Takes Key Decisions To Enhance Connectivity; Details Of Key Development &...

Navi Mumbai: JNPA Agrees To Fulfil Demands Of Dye-Makers Association

Navi Mumbai: JNPA Agrees To Fulfil Demands Of Dye-Makers Association