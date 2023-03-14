Maharashtra: Farmers continue 175 km 'long march' to Mumbai, govt to hold talks on Wednesday

Image credit: @mishra_surjya

Mumbai: Even as the Maharashtra government agreed to hold talks with a leaders’ delegation on Wednesday, farmers continued their 175 km “long march” to Mumbai for the second consecutive day.

The farmers' stir is spearheaded by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and comprises over 10,000 peasants walking in the blistering heat with banners, placards, posters and raising slogans en route.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

En route the marchers were enthusiastically welcomed in various villages by the locals, offered food and water, and people expressed their support to the cause as they walked past.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were slated to meet the farmers' leaders on Tuesday, but the meeting was put off owing to the strike launched by state government employees demanding return to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

"We were informed that the meeting has been cancelled, but no reasons were given... Our march continues as usual," AIKS Maharashtra General Secretary Dr Ajit Nawale told the media.

AIKS slams Shinde's offer

Slamming Shinde's offer of giving an ex-gratia of ₹300/quintal for onion growers, he said it was too meagre and the amount should be hiked to at least ₹600/quintal, failing which the agitation would intensify."Unless the government talks to us, we may be compelled to block the Mumbai-Gujarat Highway, only then they will listen," Nawale said.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders have raised the matter in the Assembly and have rooted for the distressed farmers' cause.

Opposition leaders say onion growers must get ₹500-₹700/quintal

Congress state President Nana Patole, NCP state President Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena-UBT leaders like Bhaskar Jadhav and others have demanded that the government should give between ₹500-₹700/quintal to the farmers reeling under a crisis owing to fallen prices.

From the government side, Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse said that at the Wednesday meeting, the CM and Deputy CM as well as concerned department secretaries shall be present to discuss the issues and resolve the farmers' problems. He expressed confidence that all the positive demands would be heard out and the needful would be done for the farmers.

On Sunday, the AIKS released its 17-point charter of demands which includes compensation for onion growers and MSP of ₹2000/quintal from the next season, better prices for other crops like cotton, soybean, tur, green gram, milk, and related issues of ASHA workers, etc.

This is the third "long march" by farmers in the past five years - the first one was in 2018, later in 2019, and again this year.