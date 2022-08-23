e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra farmer tries to self-immolate in Mumbai outside Vidhan Sabha

In Mumbai outside Vidhan Sabha, a farmer tried to self immolate, he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 01:44 PM IST
Mumbai: A man claiming to be a farmer from Osmanabad attempts self-immolation outside Maharashtra Assembly as the monsoon session is underway. The man has been admitted to the nearest hospital by the police.

"We have received information that a farmer identified as Subhash Bhanudas Deshmukh set himself ablaze outside Vidhan Bhavan," Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

Earlier during the day, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had slammed the Sena-BJP government saying, "farmers have suffered heavy losses due to rains in Maharashtra but government isn't doing anything."

In the morning, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav faction leaders had also protested outside the State Assembly against the Maharashtra government, demanding compensation for farmers whose crops got damaged due to heavy rains.

