Maharashtra: Farmer dies of heat stroke in Jalgaon

A 27-year-old farmer has died of heat stroke in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, as parts of the state continue to witness heatwave conditions, officials said on Wednesday.

An official at the Jalgaon district collectorate claimed this was probably the first such case during the current summer season in the state.

On Tuesday, Jalgaon district, located over 400 km from Mumbai, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2.5 degrees C higher than normal, as per a report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The farmer, Jitendra Sanjay Mali, was on Tuesday afternoon rushed by some people to the Amalner rural hospital in Jalgaon where he was declared dead on arrival, Dr Ashish Patil from the medical facility said.

"Prima facie, Mali died of heat stroke. He was working in a farm and while going back home, he fainted during the scorching heat. The other farmers working nearby rushed him to the hospital, but we could not save him," Dr Patil said.

The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in some parts of the country, including Maharashtra, over the next few days.

