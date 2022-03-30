Disclose all financial proposals of BMC to public: BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar

BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar on Wednesday said that Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal should disclose all the financial proposals of the civic body to the public in order to prevent corruption and bring transparency to the system. He has asked to put the proposals on the BMC’s website for public scrutiny.

After BMC was dissolved earlier this month, the Commissioner has been given the charge of the civic body. He proposed to appoint four BMC officials for four different committees to approve the financial proposals in absence of the ruling and opposition parties.

ALSO READ Maharashtra CM writes to Centre proposing to shift refinery project to another site in Ratnagiri

According to him, the efforts would help in reducing corruption and making the system transparent.

In a letter dated March 29, 2022, Sagar has given suggestions to the BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on fair and transparent work. “I read in the news that you would be appointing committees under officials to study financial proposals. However, in the past, it was observed that the BMC’s own system is corrupt in itself. The citizens have already seen what happens in the Standing Committee,” he said.

Making suggestions, Sagar said “you should put the financial proposals in the public domain. After the committee’s approval, the proposal would come to you for a final nod. Before issuing a work order for the proposals, please put them on the website and on a display board in the headquarter so that people would know about them. The public scrutiny would help in bringing transparency in the system and make it corruption free.”

Explaining the necessity of the activity, the BJP MLA said the BMC’s budget size is huge of Rs 45,000 crore.

“There were many allegations on the previous ruling party of encouraging corruption through the Standing Committee. Now, it is your responsibility as the Commissioner to prevent any malpractice and hence involve public participation in the process,” Sagar said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pune: Casting director booked for raping artist

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:56 PM IST