 Maharashtra: Fake Doctor Practicing From Over 6 Years In Nagpur Absconding, Police Register Case
Maharashtra: Fake Doctor Practicing From Over 6 Years In Nagpur Absconding, Police Register Case

A case has been registered against a fake doctor who allegedly operated a clinic without a medical degree in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. Police have regiestered a complaint against the absconding accused and the search is on.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Nagpur: Another incident of a fake medical certificate has come to light in Maharashtra. A man, flaunting a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery certificate and grossly playing with citizens health has been booked by Nagpur police recently who was allegedly running a clinic for six years. The accused has fleed to avoid the arrest and cops are in search of the absconding accused.

The accused, Manoj Kumar Hanwate (42), a resident of Samta Nagar, opened his clinic in the Jaripatka area six years ago and has been treating people since, news agency PTI's report said. Some patients lodged complaints with the civic health department, and Hanwate's medical degree was submitted to the Medical Council for verification.

Mumbai: Fake Doctor Arrested For Running Illegal Clinic In Malvani West
The Medical Council recently informed that Hanwate's degree was fake, following which a police complaint was registered. However, the accused fleed to avoid the police arrest.

As reported in TOI, Hanwate was practicing medicine at Nara, near Samta Nagar since 2018 flaunting a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery certificate. He had converted his residence into a clinic at Samta Nagar where he distributed medicines and treated patients without a valid medicine degree, the report added.

Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Doctor And 9 Others In Child Trafficking Case For Fake Adoption Saying...
This is not the first case of fake doctors treating patients. Lately, several cases of people with forged medical degrees treating patients have come to the fore. In some cases, patients have died, unaware that they were been treated by a fake doctor.

In such case last month, the Nalasopara police in Maharashtra arrested a Class 12 dropout who allegedly posed as a doctor and treated patients for over a decade without having a valid degree and licence. While, a 15-year-old boy in Bihar's Saran district died after a fake doctor performed gallbladder surgery, allegedly following instructions from YouTube.

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Bhushan Rathi, Doctor Accused Of Practicing...
In another shocking case, a fake doctor, practising in nine hospitals, was arrested in a medical negligence case after the death of a 60-year-old man died in Kerala's Kozhikode.

