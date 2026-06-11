Maharashtra Eyes Technology-Driven Healthcare Reforms After Studying UP And Rajasthan Models

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar | File Pic

Mumbai, June 11: In a major push to modernise healthcare services, the Maharashtra government is studying successful healthcare models implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with plans to replicate key initiatives across the state.

A high-level delegation led by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar is currently on a study tour of both states to examine innovative health schemes, digital healthcare platforms, and public health management systems.

Study Tour Of Rajasthan Healthcare Models

During a visit to Jaipur, the Maharashtra delegation held detailed discussions with Rajasthan health officials on several flagship initiatives, including Milk Banks and Lactation Management Units, digital health services, e-health platforms, the Chief Minister Ayushman Health Scheme, the Chief Minister Free Medicine Scheme, and Universal Health Coverage.

Officials noted that Rajasthan has emerged as a leading performer in healthcare by expanding insurance coverage, reducing maternal and infant mortality rates, and improving key health indicators beyond the national average.

The delegation also visited urban primary health centres and satellite hospitals to study digital management systems, medicine distribution mechanisms, and service delivery models.

Focus On Uttar Pradesh Emergency And Digital Services

The Uttar Pradesh leg of the tour focused on emergency medical services and technology-driven healthcare management. In Lucknow, the Maharashtra team reviewed the state's 102 and 108 ambulance services, which have reduced emergency response times to an average of seven minutes.

Uttar Pradesh has also expanded access to advanced services such as dialysis, CT scans, and teleradiology through public-private partnership models.

Special attention was given to digital health initiatives, including e-Kavach, the Unified Disease Surveillance Portal, the UP Health Command Centre, the Mantra application, and e-RUPI vouchers.

The delegation also visited the Health Online Parameter Evaluation (HOPE) Centre, where more than 31,000 healthcare facilities are monitored in real time through a centralized command system.

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Maharashtra Plans Technology-Driven Reforms

According to officials, Maharashtra is evaluating these successful models to strengthen technology-enabled, citizen-centric healthcare services. The government believes that digital platforms, faster emergency response systems, and centralized health monitoring can significantly improve healthcare accessibility, efficiency, and transparency across the state.

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