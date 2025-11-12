'Maharashtra Eyes Global Dental Tourism Boom,' Says Minister Prakash Abitkar |

The Maharashtra government will actively promote medical tourism, with dental care identified as a major growth opportunity, thanks to the state’s robust healthcare infrastructure, skilled professionals, and affordable treatment costs, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said on Tuesday.

Minister Reviews Facilities At IDA’s Dental Excellence Centre

During his visit to the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Dental Excellence Centre, established by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Minister Abitkar reviewed the facilities and praised the institute’s contribution to advancing dental science, education, and research.

“The global demand for quality dental services is increasing rapidly. Mumbai, with its advanced infrastructure and internationally trained experts, has the potential to attract patients from abroad seeking world-class yet affordable dental care,” Abitkar said.

IDA’s Global Recognition And Contribution

The minister highlighted that the Indian Dental Association, a globally recognised body with a Guinness World Record, has been providing exemplary service for over 78 years. He lauded the association’s achievements in research, innovation, and professional training, describing it as a key contributor to India’s growing reputation in dental sciences.

State–IDA Collaboration For Health Awareness And Training

Abitkar further said that the state government and IDA could collaborate to promote oral health awareness, preventive programs, research, and skill development initiatives. Such partnerships, he noted, would help position Maharashtra as a leading destination for dental and health tourism in India.