Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday attended the Third World Mayors’ Forum in Mumbai.

Speaking at the session, Fadnavis asserted that the state government aims to attract USD 100 billion in infrastructure investment over the next five years. The Chief Minister further outlined the state's plans to develop Third and Fourth Mumbai, expand transport infrastructure and redevelop existing urban centres.

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During the event, Fadnavis emphasised that cities contribute around 65 per cent to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and that urbanisation should be viewed as an opportunity for economic and social development rather than a burden.

Meanwhile, the conference was organised to mark the centenary year of the All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG).

“It gives me immense pleasure to be part of this 3rd World Mayors' Forum, which is being organised to commemorate the centennial celebrations of the All India Institute of Local Self-Government in the city of Mumbai. At the very outset, I would like to welcome all the delegates who have come from across the world and also from different states of India to this beautiful city of Mumbai, which is the commercial, financial and entertainment capital of India,” Fadnavis said during the event.

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MMR Infrastructure Development Projects

Speaking about infrastructure upgrades, the Chief Minister highlighted that infrastructure projects worth around USD 50 billion were being developed across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the past few years.

These include a metro network spanning more than 300 kilometres, roads, flyovers, tunnels, water supply infrastructure, sewage treatment facilities and solid waste management projects.

Speaking further, he highlighted sustainability, efficient public transport and liveability as the three key pillars of urban development. On the occasion, Fadnavis credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014 for urbanisation across the nation.

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Plans For Third Mumbai

Meanwhile, Fadnavis asserted that Third Mumbai was being developed around the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The proposed urban centre will include an Edu-City, Sports City, Medi-City, Innovation City and Global Capability Centre City, with dedicated infrastructure for education, sports, healthcare, innovation and international companies.

The Chief Minister said the state plans to develop educational infrastructure capable of accommodating around one lakh students, along with campuses of 12 world-class universities.

Fourth Mumbai And Vadhavan Port

According to reports, Fourth Mumbai was being developed in the region between Virar and Vadhavan, where one of India's largest ports is under construction.

He expressed confidence that Vadhavan Port would rank among the world's 10 largest ports. The region will be connected to Mumbai through the bullet train project and a super expressway.

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Strengthening Local Urban Governance

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing urban development projects in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Recalling his tenure as Nagpur Mayor, Fadnavis highlighted the challenges faced by local self-government institutions in addressing citizens' concerns.

He said mayors and municipal councillors were often the first representatives approached by residents facing problems related to roads, water supply, sanitation and other civic services.

The Chief Minister urged local bodies to study and adopt successful urban governance practices implemented in cities such as Indore, Ahmedabad and Mumbai rather than repeatedly experimenting with new models.

He also asked the organisers of the World Mayors’ Forum to submit recommendations emerging from the conference to the Maharashtra government, assuring them that these would be examined for possible implementation.

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Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, West Bengal Minister of State Umesh Rai, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, AIILSG President Ranjit Chavan, Director General Jairaj Phatak and Governing Council member Rajkishore Modi attended the conference, along with mayors, municipal administrators and urban development experts from India and abroad.

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