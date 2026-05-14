 Maharashtra Extends HSRP Deadline Till June 2026, ₹1,000 Fine From July
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Extends HSRP Deadline Till June 2026, ₹1,000 Fine From July

Maharashtra Extends HSRP Deadline Till June 2026, ₹1,000 Fine From July

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, till June 30, 2026. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said enforcement drives will begin from July 1, 2026, and violators may face fines up to ₹1,000. Officials said HSRP will help prevent fake plates, theft and criminal misuse of vehicles.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Extends HSRP Deadline Till June 2026, ₹1,000 Fine From July | Representational Image - FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has made High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, with enforcement set to begin from July 1, 2026. Vehicle owners failing to install the plates or not having a valid appointment for installation may face a penalty of up to ₹1,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the earlier deadline of December 31, 2025, has been extended till June 30, 2026, after reviewing the pace of implementation across the state. The extension aims to avoid inconvenience to vehicle owners and allow more time for compliance.

Sarnaik said HSRP is an important step towards improving vehicle security and preventing misuse of fake number plates. “HSRP helps curb vehicle theft, duplication of registration plates and misuse of vehicles in criminal activities. Vehicle owners should use the extended deadline to complete the process without delay,” he said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai ACP Vijay Chaudhary To Represent Maharashtra At 52nd Hindkesari Championship
article-image

Also Watch:

The Transport Department has advised citizens to register only through the official portal and book appointments in advance for installation. The minister also warned vehicle owners against dealing with unauthorised agents or middlemen.

According to officials, special enforcement drives will be launched across Maharashtra from July 1, 2026, to check compliance. Vehicles found without HSRP or without proof of appointment may face action during these checks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on