Maharashtra Extends HSRP Deadline Till June 2026, ₹1,000 Fine From July | Representational Image - FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has made High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, with enforcement set to begin from July 1, 2026. Vehicle owners failing to install the plates or not having a valid appointment for installation may face a penalty of up to ₹1,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the earlier deadline of December 31, 2025, has been extended till June 30, 2026, after reviewing the pace of implementation across the state. The extension aims to avoid inconvenience to vehicle owners and allow more time for compliance.

Sarnaik said HSRP is an important step towards improving vehicle security and preventing misuse of fake number plates. “HSRP helps curb vehicle theft, duplication of registration plates and misuse of vehicles in criminal activities. Vehicle owners should use the extended deadline to complete the process without delay,” he said.

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The Transport Department has advised citizens to register only through the official portal and book appointments in advance for installation. The minister also warned vehicle owners against dealing with unauthorised agents or middlemen.

According to officials, special enforcement drives will be launched across Maharashtra from July 1, 2026, to check compliance. Vehicles found without HSRP or without proof of appointment may face action during these checks.

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