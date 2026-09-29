Maharashtra Expands Crop Damage Assessment To Revenue Circle Level, Opens Door For Aid To Farmers Outside Drought List

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

The Maharashtra government has decided to widen its assessment of crop damage to the revenue circle level, paving the way for financial assistance to farmers in areas that have not qualified under the prescribed drought criteria but have suffered substantial crop losses. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, saying the government would not rely solely on technical parameters while assessing the impact of the erratic rainfall pattern this year.

265 Talukas Already Declared Drought-Affected

As many as 265 of the state's 358 talukas, or nearly 74 per cent, have already been declared drought-affected after triggering the prescribed criteria. However, several areas outside the initial list have reported crop damage following prolonged dry spells after heavy rainfall during the early part of the monsoon.

Fadnavis said several ministers had raised the issue of crop losses in their respective regions during the Cabinet meeting and sought assistance for farmers who could not qualify under the existing criteria.

Erratic Rainfall Pattern Impacts Farmers

"This year's situation is unusual. There was heavy rainfall during the first two months and no rains in the following two months," Fadnavis said.

He said the government had decided to examine such cases separately and undertake a more extensive assessment, including at the mandal level (revenue circle). This would allow authorities to identify pockets within a taluka where crops had suffered significant damage even though the entire taluka did not meet the prescribed drought parameters.

Drought Relief Panel To Examine Individual Cases

A procedure for such assessments has been approved by the Cabinet, while the drought relief Cabinet sub-committee has been asked to examine individual talukas and submit proposals for extending assistance wherever necessary.

Fadnavis also directed that regular meetings of the drought relief Cabinet sub-committee be held and ministers should continuously place their suggestions before the panel.

On crop-loss panchnamas, the Chief Minister said farmers should be informed about the details recorded during the assessment. He said the sub-committee would take an appropriate decision in cases where farmers were not present when the panchnama was conducted.

The Chief Minister also issued directions on water management amid the drought situation. The government will issue a clear Government Resolution (GR) specifying the priority for water use, with drinking water, including water for livestock, to be given priority before other requirements.

He further directed district planning committees (DPDCs) to take up more works related to drought mitigation and asked guardian ministers to identify measures that could be implemented creatively at the local level.

Fadnavis also instructed the government not to collect Class X and XII examination fees from students only to refund them later, suggesting that such fees should be waived upfront wherever applicable.

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