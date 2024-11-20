Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: MahaYuti Likely To Form Govt With 150-170 Seats, MVA To Get 110-130 Seats, Predict Pollsters

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results |

Mumbai: A cut throat competition has been predicted in the current assembly elections in Maharashtra. P-MARQ has predicted 126-146 seats for MVA and 137-157 seats for the MahaYuti. MATRIZE has predicted 150-170 seats while MVA to get 110-130 seats. As per the prediction, MahaYuti seems to be leading in the state and will be able to form the government for the second time. As the voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 ends, the pollsters have predicted the winner in the closely contested polls in the state. Voting was held on all the 288 assembly seats in the state in a single phase on Wednesday, November 20. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the results for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Saturday, November 23.

The voter turnout in all the constituencies across Maharashtra has been over 58% till 5 PM. Gadchiroli has registered the highest percentage of voter turnout, which was 69.63% till 5 PM. A close contest is expected in Maharashtra between the MahaYuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA consists of Congress, NCP Sharad Pawar faction and Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray faction. The MahaYuti-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde consists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NCP Ajit Pawar faction and Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction.

The exit poll results predicted the number of seats which the parties are likely to get in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. However, the Election Commission will give a clear picture after it will announce the results on Saturday, November 23. It will be interesting to see if Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister of the state or the MVA will be able to form the government in the state.