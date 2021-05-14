Maharashtra: Ex-civic chief booked for hosting event amid COVID-19 curbs

A case has been registered against the former chief of the civic body in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly violating COVID-19 curbs by holding an event to celebrate her wedding anniversary, police said on Friday.

The former president of the Mahad Municipal Council Bharati Sakpal and her husband Satish hosted an event to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary at Ladavali Tal village on Wednesday night, an official from the Mahad police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the venue and found more than 28 persons at the event, he said.

A case was registered against 28 people, who were present at the event and 50 to 60 others who had gathered in the area, under relevant sections of the IPC, COVID-19 Rules and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

As per the restrictions imposed by the local administration, no public gatherings and celebrations are permitted and only 25 guests are allowed at weddings.