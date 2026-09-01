Maharashtra: ‘Ensure Justice For 246 Boat Owners Denied Special Financial Assistance,’ Says Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode

Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has directed the Fisheries Department to seek financial relief for eligible fishermen affected by administrative delays | File Photo

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has directed the authorities to take positive steps to provide relief to 246 boat owners from Raigad district who were denied special financial assistance despite suffering losses due to Cyclone Kyarr and the Maha cyclone.

A meeting was held at the office of the Deputy Speaker in the Vidhan Bhavan following a representation submitted by Daryavardi Matsyavyavasay Cooperative Society Ltd., Ghodbunder, Wadaw in Pen taluka of Raigad district.

Registration Delays Affect Fishermen

During the meeting, the representatives pointed out that the registration of fishing boats had recently been transferred to the district office, resulting in delays in boat registration and licensing due to technical and administrative reasons. They said several eligible fishermen were consequently deprived of the special financial assistance announced by the government.

The meeting was also informed that non-mechanised boat owners engaged in marine fishing had suffered substantial financial losses due to the impact of Cyclone Kyarr and the Maha cyclone.

Proposal Sought For Financial Aid

Bansode said the issue should be considered sympathetically and positively and that all eligible fishermen who were deprived of the assistance due to administrative reasons should be given justice.

He directed officials of the Fisheries Department to immediately prepare and submit a proposal to the government seeking approval for special financial assistance for the 246 affected boat owners as well as other eligible fishermen, and to take necessary follow-up action for its approval.

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Officials from the Fisheries Department and office-bearers of the Daryavardi Matsyavyavasay Cooperative Society were present at the meeting.

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